Lehigh hosts Army following Scovens’ 24-point game

Army Black Knights (6-17, 2-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-14, 4-6 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

Army Black Knights (6-17, 2-8 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-14, 4-6 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army faces the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Josh Scovens scored 24 points in Army’s 64-56 overtime loss to the Lafayette Leopards.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 4-4 at home. Lehigh has a 4-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Black Knights have gone 2-8 against Patriot League opponents. Army is second in the Patriot League with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Abe Johnson averaging 2.2.

Lehigh scores 73.1 points, 9.3 more per game than the 63.8 Army gives up. Army’s 39.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Lehigh has allowed to its opponents (44.1%).

The Mountain Hawks and Black Knights face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 32.9% from beyond the arc. Keith Higgins Jr. is averaging 15.1 points and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Lehigh.

Scovens is scoring 12.5 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Black Knights. TJ Small is averaging 9.7 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Army.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 33.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Black Knights: 2-8, averaging 58.7 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.