Lehigh faces Bucknell following Parolin’s 33-point game

Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-15, 5-7 Patriot League) at Bucknell Bison (10-15, 7-5 Patriot League)

Lewisburg, Pennsylvania; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -1.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh visits the Bucknell Bison after Dominic Parolin scored 33 points in Lehigh’s 94-90 overtime victory over the Lafayette Leopards.

The Bison are 4-7 in home games. Bucknell is seventh in the Patriot League at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 70.0 points while holding opponents to 44.2% shooting.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-7 against Patriot League opponents. Lehigh is ninth in the Patriot League giving up 73.1 points while holding opponents to 44.7% shooting.

Bucknell’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Lehigh gives up. Lehigh has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Bucknell have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Forrest is shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 16.8 points and 5.2 rebounds. Noah Williamson is averaging 16.2 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Bucknell.

Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.3 points for the Mountain Hawks. Parolin is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.6 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.9 points, 35.0 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

