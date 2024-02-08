Leffew scores 20 as Mount St. Mary’s beats Manhattan 82-78

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dakota Leffew’s 20 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Manhattan 82-78 on Thursday night. Leffew had…

Leffew had five rebounds and five assists for the Mountaineers (10-13, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Reaves scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Terrell Ard Jr. had 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jaden Winston led the Jaspers (5-16, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, four assists and two steals. Daniel Rouzan added 12 points. Seydou Traore totaled 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

