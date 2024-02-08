Live Radio
Leffew scores 20 as Mount St. Mary’s beats Manhattan 82-78

The Associated Press

February 8, 2024, 10:43 PM

EMMITSBURG, Md. (AP) — Dakota Leffew’s 20 points helped Mount St. Mary’s defeat Manhattan 82-78 on Thursday night.

Leffew had five rebounds and five assists for the Mountaineers (10-13, 6-6 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Josh Reaves scored 15 points while shooting 5 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc. Terrell Ard Jr. had 11 points and was 4 of 9 shooting and 3 of 4 from the free throw line.

Jaden Winston led the Jaspers (5-16, 2-10) in scoring, finishing with 12 points, four assists and two steals. Daniel Rouzan added 12 points. Seydou Traore totaled 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

