Leffew leads Mount St. Mary’s against Siena

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-18, 2-8 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-18, 2-8 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s visits the Siena Saints after Dakota Leffew scored 34 points in Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 win over the Marist Red Foxes.

The Saints have gone 2-7 in home games. Siena averages 16.2 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Mountaineers are 4-6 in conference games. Mount St. Mary’s is seventh in the MAAC scoring 71.8 points per game and is shooting 46.6%.

Siena is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, the same as opponents of Siena have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is averaging 10.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Saints. Sean Durugordon is averaging 18.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

Leffew is averaging 18.4 points, four assists and 1.6 steals for the Mountaineers. Dallas Hobbs is averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

