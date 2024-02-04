Leffew leads Mount St. Mary’s against Siena after 34-point game

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-18, 2-8 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-13, 4-6 MAAC) at Siena Saints (3-18, 2-8 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -8.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on the Siena Saints after Dakota Leffew scored 34 points in Mount St. Mary’s 76-58 victory against the Marist Red Foxes.

The Saints are 2-7 in home games. Siena ranks eighth in the MAAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 5.4.

The Mountaineers have gone 4-6 against MAAC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 71.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Siena is shooting 40.5% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 43.5% Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents. Mount St. Mary’s averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Siena gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giovanni Emejuru is scoring 10.6 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Saints. Durugordon is averaging 18.6 points and 5.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

Jedy Cordilia is averaging seven points for the Mountaineers. Leffew is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 1-9, averaging 62.9 points, 35.2 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Mountaineers: 4-6, averaging 70.7 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

