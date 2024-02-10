Leffew and Mount St. Mary’s host Quinnipiac

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-4, 11-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-13, 6-6 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Quinnipiac Bobcats (19-4, 11-1 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (10-13, 6-6 MAAC)

Emmitsburg, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -2; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Mount St. Mary’s takes on the Quinnipiac Bobcats after Dakota Leffew scored 20 points in Mount St. Mary’s 82-78 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Mountaineers have gone 6-3 at home. Mount St. Mary’s scores 72.0 points while outscoring opponents by 1.4 points per game.

The Bobcats have gone 11-1 against MAAC opponents. Quinnipiac is fifth in the MAAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Paul Otieno averaging 3.2.

Mount St. Mary’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Quinnipiac gives up. Quinnipiac scores 8.2 more points per game (78.8) than Mount St. Mary’s allows to opponents (70.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dola Adebayo is averaging 7.1 points for the Mountaineers. Leffew is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Matt Balanc averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. Amarri Tice is shooting 52.4% and averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Bobcats: 10-0, averaging 79.7 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.