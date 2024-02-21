Lee’s 34 points catapults No. 10 Kansas State over No. 22 West Virginia 73-64 in overtime

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 34 points and No. 10 Kansas State rallied to beat No. 22 West…

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Ayoka Lee scored 34 points and No. 10 Kansas State rallied to beat No. 22 West Virginia 73-64 in overtime Wednesday night.

Lee scored the opening basket of overtime which was followed by a two-pointer by Serena Sundell for an early four point lead in the extra frame. The Wildcats (23-4, 12-3 Big 12) used a 9-0 run in overtime to win by nine.

Kansas State was up 57-53 after Eliza Maupin made the second of two free throws with 10 seconds left. JJ Quinerly then hit a 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining to get the Mountaineers (22-4, 11-4) within one. Lee made the second of two free throws a second later and Jordan Harrison beat the buzzer with a layup to send the game to overtime.

“This was a committed performance on the offense end, Lee certainly helps, but we’ve had moments we forget she’s out there because we didn’t have the commitment to do it,” Kansas State Coach Jeff Mittie said.

The Mountaineers went on an 11-2 run in the third quarter to take a 38-32 lead, but in the fourth the Wildcats capitalized on three straight turnovers to take a 49-47 advantage.

West Virginia was led in scoring by Ja’Na Quinerly who had 23 points.

Kansas State has won 17 straight home games dating back to last year.

“Both teams made plays late and I think west Virginia is really good. I think they’re an underrated team. I have a lot of respect for them,” Mittie said.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: Despite shooting 35% from the field, the Mountaineers found themselves in a position to win the game. Late turnovers in regulation haunted West Virginia in the loss.

Kansas State: The turnovers early in the game nearly plagued the Wildcats, but they’ve shown they’re good enough to overcome that.

UP NEXT

West Virginia: Hosts Baylor at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Kansas State: Travels to Kansas for the Sunflower Showdown on Sunday at 1 p.m.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here

___

AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.