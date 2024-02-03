Lee scores 20 to lead Princeton to 70-60 victory over Brown

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Xaivian Lee’s 20 points helped Princeton defeat Brown 70-60 on Saturday night. Lee added five rebounds…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Xaivian Lee’s 20 points helped Princeton defeat Brown 70-60 on Saturday night.

Lee added five rebounds for the Tigers (16-3, 4-2 Ivy League). Caden Pierce finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Matt Allocco scored 13 on 5-for-9 shooting.

Nana Owusu-Anane led the Bears (6-15, 2-4) with 20 points and six rebounds. Kino Lilly Jr. added 15 points and Kimo Ferrari pitched in with 11 points and six boards.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.