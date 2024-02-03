ELECTION 2024: Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in South Carolina (live results) | Biden seeks big win in South Carolina | Track 2024 primary and caucus results
Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Lee scores 20 to…

Lee scores 20 to lead Princeton to 70-60 victory over Brown

The Associated Press

February 3, 2024, 9:06 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Xaivian Lee’s 20 points helped Princeton defeat Brown 70-60 on Saturday night.

Lee added five rebounds for the Tigers (16-3, 4-2 Ivy League). Caden Pierce finished with 13 points and 14 rebounds. Matt Allocco scored 13 on 5-for-9 shooting.

Nana Owusu-Anane led the Bears (6-15, 2-4) with 20 points and six rebounds. Kino Lilly Jr. added 15 points and Kimo Ferrari pitched in with 11 points and six boards.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up