LeDee leads San Diego State against New Mexico after 27-point game

New Mexico Lobos (20-5, 8-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-6, 8-4 MWC) San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST…

New Mexico Lobos (20-5, 8-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (19-6, 8-4 MWC)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -6.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State hosts the New Mexico Lobos after Jaedon LeDee scored 27 points in San Diego State’s 71-55 victory over the Colorado State Rams.

The Aztecs have gone 12-0 at home. San Diego State is second in the MWC in rebounding averaging 37.2 rebounds. LeDee leads the Aztecs with 8.5 boards.

The Lobos are 8-4 against MWC opponents. New Mexico is third in the MWC with 15.4 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 5.8.

San Diego State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 6.2 per game New Mexico allows. New Mexico has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Waters averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, scoring 11.3 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Jaelen House is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lobos, while averaging 15.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 35.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Lobos: 7-3, averaging 85.8 points, 37.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

