LeDee leads No. 20 San Diego State against San Jose State after 22-point game

San Jose State Spartans (9-19, 2-13 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-7, 10-5 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m.…

San Jose State Spartans (9-19, 2-13 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (21-7, 10-5 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 11 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -22.5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 San Diego State faces the San Jose State Spartans after Jaedon LeDee scored 22 points in San Diego State’s 73-41 win against the Fresno State Bulldogs.

The Aztecs are 13-0 in home games. San Diego State is sixth in the MWC scoring 75.3 points while shooting 45.2% from the field.

The Spartans are 2-13 against MWC opponents. San Jose State allows 75.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.2 points per game.

San Diego State’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game San Jose State gives up. San Jose State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reese Waters is shooting 40.6% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Aztecs, while averaging 11.2 points. LeDee is averaging 18.8 points and 7.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Myron Amey Jr. is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Spartans, while averaging 15.8 points and 1.6 steals. Alvaro Cardenas Torre is averaging 10.3 points and 4.4 assists over the past 10 games for San Jose State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 73.0 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Spartans: 1-9, averaging 62.6 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.1 points.

