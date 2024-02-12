LeDee and No. 24 San Diego State host Colorado State

Colorado State Rams (19-5, 7-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-6, 7-4 MWC) San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (19-5, 7-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-6, 7-4 MWC)

San Diego; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 24 San Diego State plays the Colorado State Rams after Jaedon LeDee scored 20 points in San Diego State’s 70-66 overtime loss to the Nevada Wolf Pack.

The Aztecs are 11-0 in home games. San Diego State has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rams are 7-4 in MWC play. Colorado State is seventh in the MWC with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Nique Clifford averaging 6.1.

San Diego State’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Colorado State gives up. Colorado State averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than San Diego State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeDee is averaging 20 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Aztecs. Lamont Butler is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

Clifford is averaging 13.4 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 73.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 71.9 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

