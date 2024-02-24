LeDee and No. 19 San Diego State host Fresno State

San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 9-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-15, 4-9 MWC) Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

San Diego State Aztecs (20-7, 9-5 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-15, 4-9 MWC)

Fresno, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 19 San Diego State plays the Fresno State Bulldogs after Jaedon LeDee scored 23 points in San Diego State’s 68-63 loss to the Utah State Aggies.

The Bulldogs are 7-6 in home games. Fresno State is 3-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Aztecs have gone 9-5 against MWC opponents. San Diego State is ninth in the MWC scoring 30.1 points per game in the paint led by LeDee averaging 9.7.

Fresno State scores 69.1 points per game, 2.1 more points than the 67.0 San Diego State gives up. San Diego State averages 75.4 points per game, 2.7 more than the 72.7 Fresno State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Enoch Boakye is averaging 8.4 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Xavier Dusell is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

Lamont Butler is averaging 9.1 points and 1.6 steals for the Aztecs. LeDee is averaging 18.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 69.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points per game.

Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.