Leach scores 17, Fairfield takes down Saint Peter’s 64-62

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Jalen Leach and Caleb Fields each scored 17 points and Fairfield beat Saint Peter’s 64-62 on Saturday.

Leach had seven rebounds for the Stags (15-9, 9-4 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Fields made four 3-pointers and also had three steals. James Johns Jr. finished with 11 points.

Roy Clarke led the Peacocks (11-11, 7-6) in scoring, finishing with 21 points, four assists and two steals. Saint Peter’s also got 19 points and two steals from Marcus Randolph.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

