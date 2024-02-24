Leach and Fairfield host Siena

Siena Saints (4-22, 3-12 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (17-10, 11-5 MAAC) Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield…

Siena Saints (4-22, 3-12 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (17-10, 11-5 MAAC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield hosts the Siena Saints after Jalen Leach scored 27 points in Fairfield’s 85-81 victory against the Quinnipiac Bobcats.

The Stags have gone 8-4 at home. Fairfield has a 7-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Saints are 3-12 in MAAC play. Siena is third in the MAAC with 10.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Sean Durugordon averaging 2.8.

Fairfield is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.5% Siena allows to opponents. Siena averages 60.3 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 71.6 Fairfield allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasper Floyd is averaging 10.1 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Leach is averaging 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Giovanni Emejuru is scoring 10.5 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Saints. Durugordon is averaging 9.7 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Siena.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 7-3, averaging 77.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Saints: 1-9, averaging 56.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.