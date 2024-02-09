Leach and Fairfield host Saint Peter’s

Fairfield Stags (14-9, 8-4 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (11-10, 7-5 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield faces the Saint Peter’s Peacocks after Jalen Leach scored 22 points in Fairfield’s 84-67 win against the Rider Broncs.

The Peacocks are 5-3 in home games. Saint Peter’s is 2-1 in one-possession games.

The Stags have gone 8-4 against MAAC opponents. Fairfield is fifth in the MAAC giving up 71.6 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

Saint Peter’s averages 64.6 points per game, 7.0 fewer points than the 71.6 Fairfield allows. Fairfield scores 12.0 more points per game (76.6) than Saint Peter’s gives up (64.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Washington is averaging 14.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Peacocks. Latrell Reid is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Saint Peter’s.

Jasper Floyd is averaging 9.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 66.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 80.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

