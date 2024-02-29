Leach and Fairfield host Marist

Fairfield Stags (18-10, 12-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (15-10, 10-6 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairfield Stags (18-10, 12-5 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (15-10, 10-6 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairfield takes on the Marist Red Foxes after Jalen Leach scored 21 points in Fairfield’s 88-64 victory against the Siena Saints.

The Red Foxes have gone 7-3 at home. Marist ranks ninth in the MAAC with 12.3 assists per game led by Jadin Collins averaging 3.0.

The Stags are 12-5 in conference play. Fairfield ranks eighth in the MAAC with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Peyton Smith averaging 1.5.

Marist’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Fairfield gives up. Fairfield averages 9.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Marist gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Allen is scoring 11.9 points per game and averaging 3.8 rebounds for the Red Foxes. Josh Pascarelli is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Marist.

Caleb Fields averages 3.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Stags, scoring 16.0 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. Leach is shooting 53.1% and averaging 20.1 points over the past 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 7-3, averaging 65.2 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Stags: 7-3, averaging 78.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

