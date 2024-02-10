Le Moyne visits Merrimack after Derkack’s 34-point game

Le Moyne Dolphins (10-13, 5-4 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-10, 8-2 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Le Moyne Dolphins (10-13, 5-4 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (14-10, 8-2 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -9; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack hosts the Le Moyne Dolphins after Jordan Derkack scored 34 points in Merrimack’s 82-79 overtime victory against the Long Island Sharks.

The Warriors have gone 8-1 in home games. Merrimack is 2-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dolphins are 5-4 against conference opponents. Le Moyne is second in the NEC scoring 75.0 points per game and is shooting 44.0%.

Merrimack averages 69.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than the 72.5 Le Moyne gives up. Le Moyne averages 10.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Merrimack gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Devon Savage averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 34.0% from beyond the arc. Derkack is shooting 49.2% and averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Mike Depersia is averaging 4.7 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Dolphins. Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 8-2, averaging 69.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 34.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.