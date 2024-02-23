Le Moyne hosts Munden and Fairleigh Dickinson

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (13-15, 7-6 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (12-15, 7-6 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Le Moyne Dolphins after Joe Munden Jr. scored 23 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 99-91 loss to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

The Dolphins have gone 8-2 in home games. Le Moyne is seventh in the NEC with 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Kaiyem Cleary averaging 5.6.

The Knights are 7-6 in NEC play. Fairleigh Dickinson has a 4-8 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Le Moyne averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 8.8 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than Le Moyne gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luke Sutherland averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 14.9 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Cleary is averaging 15.6 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

Sean Moore is averaging 12.5 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Knights. Ansley Almonor is averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Fairleigh Dickinson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 6-4, averaging 74.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points per game.

Knights: 6-4, averaging 78.4 points, 37.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

