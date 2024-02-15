Le Moyne faces Cent. Conn. St. in conference matchup

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-9, 9-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (10-14, 5-5 NEC) Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (15-9, 9-2 NEC) at Le Moyne Dolphins (10-14, 5-5 NEC)

Syracuse, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Devils -2.5; over/under is 144

BOTTOM LINE: NEC foes Le Moyne and Cent. Conn. St. will play on Thursday.

The Dolphins have gone 6-2 in home games. Le Moyne is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Blue Devils are 9-2 in NEC play. Cent. Conn. St. has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Le Moyne averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Cent. Conn. St. gives up. Cent. Conn. St. has shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points greater than the 43.9% shooting opponents of Le Moyne have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaiyem Cleary is averaging 15.7 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Dolphins. Luke Sutherland is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Le Moyne.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 74.1 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.3 points per game.

Blue Devils: 8-2, averaging 71.9 points, 37.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

