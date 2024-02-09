Larsson scores 27 to lead No. 8 Arizona past Utah 105-99 in triple overtime

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Pelle Larsson had 27 points and eight assists to lead No. 8 Arizona to a…

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Pelle Larsson had 27 points and eight assists to lead No. 8 Arizona to a 105-99 victory over Utah in triple overtime Thursday night.

Caleb Love added 19 points and 10 rebounds to help the Wildcats (18-5, 9-3 Pac-12) earn their third road win in conference play. Keshad Johnson had 17 points and Kylan Boswell scored 16. Oumar Ballo grabbed 16 rebounds to go with 10 points.

Branden Carlson led the Utes with 27 points and 15 rebounds. Keba Keita had 18 points and Gabe Madsen added 17. Deivon Smith finished with 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists.

After rallying from a double-digit deficit, Utah (15-8, 6-6) could not overcome 10-of-21 shooting at the free-throw line.

UAB 76, NO. 20 FLORIDA ATLANTIC 73, OT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 17 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, and Efrem Johnson made a big 3-pointer in overtime to lift UAB over Florida Atlantic.

It was the second victory for the Blazers (15-8, 7-3 AAC) against a ranked American Athletic Conference opponent in less than two weeks. They also beat then-No. 19 Memphis on Jan. 28.

Florida Atlantic had a chance to tie it, but Johnell Davis missed a contested 3 in the final seconds. The Owls (18-5, 8-2) fell a game behind league-leading South Florida in the standings.

Eric Gaines had 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists for UAB. Christian Coleman and Johnson scored 14 apiece, and Alejandro Vasquez added 13 points.

Davis led Florida Atlantic with 17 points, 11 rebounds and five assists despite 5-of-21 shooting.

