Lanier scores 26, rallies North Florida over Kennesaw State 82-81

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 26 points and had a go-ahead three-point play with 25 seconds remaining to…

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Chaz Lanier scored 26 points and had a go-ahead three-point play with 25 seconds remaining to rally North Florida to an 82-81 victory over Kennesaw State on Friday night.

Lanier added six rebounds for the Ospreys (15-13, 8-5 Atlantic Sun Conference). Nate Lliteras totaled 16 points, five rebounds and three steals. Dorian James scored 11.

The Owls (14-13, 5-8) were led by Demond Robinson with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Terrell Burden added 15 points, eight assists and three steals. Quincy Adekokoya recorded 13 points and six rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.