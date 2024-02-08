Lanier leads North Florida against North Alabama

North Alabama Lions (11-12, 5-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-11, 6-3 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Alabama Lions (11-12, 5-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-11, 6-3 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -6; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces the North Alabama Lions after Chaz Lanier scored 33 points in North Florida’s 95-91 overtime loss to the Austin Peay Governors.

The Ospreys have gone 10-2 in home games. North Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Lions are 5-4 in conference games. North Alabama ranks ninth in the ASUN with 11.9 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 4.3.

North Florida is shooting 44.7% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.3% North Alabama allows to opponents. North Alabama averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 6.4 per game North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Lions match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanier is shooting 46.3% from beyond the arc with 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 18.5 points. Nate Lliteras is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

Dallas Howell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Lane is shooting 41.1% and averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 78.7 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 76.7 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

