Lanier leads North Florida against Central Arkansas

Central Arkansas Bears (8-18, 4-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-12, 6-4 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Central Arkansas Bears (8-18, 4-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (13-12, 6-4 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -11.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida hosts the Central Arkansas Bears after Chaz Lanier scored 35 points in North Florida’s 79-74 loss to the North Alabama Lions.

The Ospreys are 10-3 on their home court. North Florida is eighth in the ASUN with 12.8 assists per game led by Jaylen Smith averaging 2.6.

The Bears are 4-6 against conference opponents. Central Arkansas is 3-3 in one-possession games.

North Florida averages 78.3 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 77.6 Central Arkansas allows. Central Arkansas averages 71.9 points per game, 3.6 fewer than the 75.5 North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Bears square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lanier averages 3.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 19.2 points while shooting 46.8% from beyond the arc. Ametri Moss is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for North Florida.

Tucker Anderson is averaging 14.2 points for the Bears. Elias Cato is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games for Central Arkansas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 80.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 3.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.