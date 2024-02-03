Lanier leads North Florida against Austin Peay after 23-point showing

North Florida Ospreys (13-10, 6-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-13, 3-5 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Florida Ospreys (13-10, 6-2 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (10-13, 3-5 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5:15 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Governors -2; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida faces the Austin Peay Governors after Chaz Lanier scored 23 points in North Florida’s 85-76 win against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors are 7-1 on their home court. Austin Peay is the leader in the ASUN at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 68.7 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Ospreys are 6-2 in conference matchups. North Florida is 6-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Austin Peay scores 69.5 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 74.5 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 9.3 more points per game (78.0) than Austin Peay gives up (68.7).

The Governors and Ospreys square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Demarcus Sharp is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Governors. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Austin Peay.

Lanier averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, scoring 17.9 points while shooting 45.9% from beyond the arc. Dorian James is shooting 60.8% and averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games for North Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 73.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 75.6 points, 30.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.