Langley scores 30 as UNC Greensboro defeats Furman 89-87

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Keyshaun Langley’s 30 points led UNC Greensboro over Furman 89-87 on Sunday.

Langley was 10-of-17 shooting, including 6 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the foul line for the Spartans (17-6, 8-2 Southern Conference). Mikeal Brown-Jones scored 19 points while shooting 5 of 12 from the field and 8 for 8 from the free-throw line. Jalen Breath had 13 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field.

Marcus Foster led the Paladins (12-11, 6-4) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and six rebounds. JP Pegues added 25 points and four assists for Furman. Alex Williams also recorded 13 points.

Pegues missed a 3-point shot and Carter Whitt missed a potential tying put-back attempt before Foster grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled with 0.6 seconds left but missed both free throws.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

