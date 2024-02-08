Langley leads UNC Greensboro against Samford

Samford Bulldogs (20-3, 9-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-6, 8-2 SoCon) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Samford Bulldogs (20-3, 9-1 SoCon) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (17-6, 8-2 SoCon)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spartans -1; over/under is 151

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro takes on the Samford Bulldogs after Keyshaun Langley scored 30 points in UNC Greensboro’s 89-87 victory over the Furman Paladins.

The Spartans have gone 9-1 in home games. UNC Greensboro ranks seventh in the SoCon in rebounding with 37.0 rebounds. Mikeal Brown-Jones leads the Spartans with 7.9 boards.

The Bulldogs are 9-1 in SoCon play. Samford scores 87.8 points while outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game.

UNC Greensboro averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 8.4 per game Samford gives up. Samford averages 17.8 more points per game (87.8) than UNC Greensboro gives up to opponents (70.0).

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown-Jones is averaging 20.8 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Spartans. Langley is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

A.J. Staton-McCray averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 12.9 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc. Achor Achor is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks over the last 10 games for Samford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spartans: 8-2, averaging 76.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 84.6 points, 33.7 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 11.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

