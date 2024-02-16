Langley and UNC Greensboro host Wofford

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-8, 9-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-11, 8-5 SoCon) Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

UNC Greensboro Spartans (18-8, 9-4 SoCon) at Wofford Terriers (15-11, 8-5 SoCon)

Spartanburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Greensboro visits the Wofford Terriers after Keyshaun Langley scored 21 points in UNC Greensboro’s 76-61 win against the Citadel Bulldogs.

The Terriers have gone 10-1 at home. Wofford is 6-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spartans are 9-4 in conference matchups. UNC Greensboro is fourth in the SoCon with 15.2 assists per game led by Kobe Langley averaging 5.9.

Wofford averages 76.3 points, 5.6 more per game than the 70.7 UNC Greensboro allows. UNC Greensboro has shot at a 46.4% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 43.8% shooting opponents of Wofford have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Corey Tripp is shooting 43.5% and averaging 15.9 points for the Terriers. Dillon Bailey is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Wofford.

Kobe Langley is averaging 8.7 points, 5.9 assists and 2.2 steals for the Spartans. Mikeal Brown-Jones is averaging 21.9 points and 7.7 rebounds over the past 10 games for UNC Greensboro.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 32.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Spartans: 7-3, averaging 75.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.