Langborg and Northwestern host Maryland

Northwestern Wildcats (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) at Maryland Terrapins (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten)

College Park, Maryland; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern visits the Maryland Terrapins after Ryan Langborg scored 20 points in Northwestern’s 76-62 win over the Michigan Wolverines.

The Terrapins have gone 11-4 at home. Maryland is third in the Big Ten with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Julian Reese averaging 3.2.

The Wildcats are 10-6 in Big Ten play. Northwestern is fifth in the Big Ten giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 45.2% shooting.

Maryland scores 69.6 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 69.3 Northwestern gives up. Northwestern averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 5.1 per game Maryland gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jahmir Young is averaging 20.8 points and 4.1 assists for the Terrapins. Donta Scott is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maryland.

Boo Buie is averaging 18.9 points and 5.1 assists for the Wildcats. Brooks Barnhizer is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Terrapins: 4-6, averaging 67.4 points, 36.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 77.0 points, 33.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

