Lane scores 17 as Georgia State takes down Miami (OH) 73-53

ATLANTA (AP) — Toneari Lane had 17 points in Georgia State’s 73-53 victory over Miami (OH) on Saturday.

Lane shot 6 for 16, including 5 for 14 from beyond the arc for the Panthers (11-13, 5-7 Sun Belt Conference). Lucas Taylor added 15 points while going 6 of 15 (2 for 8 from 3-point range), and they also had seven rebounds. Leslie Nkereuwem had 14 points and shot 6 of 8 from the field and 1 for 3 from the line.

The RedHawks (11-13, 5-6 Mid-American Conference) were led by Darweshi Hunter, who recorded 19 points. Reece Potter added eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks for Miami (OH). Eian Elmer also had eight points.

Georgia State’s next game is Thursday against James Madison on the road, and Miami (OH) hosts Ball State on Saturday.

