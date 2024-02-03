Lane, North Alabama Lions to host Anderson and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-13, 4-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-12, 4-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (10-13, 4-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (10-12, 4-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 8:15 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: ASUN foes North Alabama and FGCU face off on Saturday.

The Lions are 8-3 on their home court. North Alabama averages 77.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game.

The Eagles are 4-4 in conference matchups. FGCU is seventh in the ASUN with 9.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Keeshawn Kellman averaging 3.2.

North Alabama scores 77.7 points, 5.4 more per game than the 72.3 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 70.5 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 76.4 North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Eagles face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 14.9 points and 4.3 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 14.6 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Kellman is averaging 12.1 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Eagles. Zach Anderson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for FGCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 76.3 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.7 points per game.

Eagles: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.