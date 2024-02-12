Lane leads Prairie View A&M against Florida A&M after 22-point showing

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-14, 4-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-17, 2-8 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-14, 4-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-17, 2-8 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces the Florida A&M Rattlers after Charles Lane Jr. scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 84-78 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers are 2-6 in home games. Florida A&M is 1-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 14.0 turnovers per game.

The Panthers have gone 4-6 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M has a 4-7 record against opponents over .500.

Florida A&M averages 68.6 points per game, 8.6 fewer points than the 77.2 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 71.4 points per game, 9.6 fewer points than the 81.0 Florida A&M gives up to opponents.

The Rattlers and Panthers square off Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Lamar is averaging 13.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Charles Smith IV averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Brian Myles is shooting 60.2% and averaging 14.4 points over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.