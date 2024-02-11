Lane leads Prairie View A&M against Florida A&M after 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-14, 4-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-17, 2-8 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-14, 4-6 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-17, 2-8 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays the Florida A&M Rattlers after Charles Lane Jr. scored 22 points in Prairie View A&M’s 84-78 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Rattlers have gone 2-6 at home. Florida A&M is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers have gone 4-6 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 31.1% from 3-point range.

Florida A&M is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points lower than the 47.3% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The Rattlers and Panthers square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keith Lamar is scoring 13.1 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Rattlers. Jalen Speer is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida A&M.

Charles Smith IV is averaging 14.5 points for the Panthers. Brian Myles is averaging 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 72.5 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 4.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 71.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.