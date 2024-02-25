Lane and Prairie View A&M host Mississippi Valley State

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-17, 5-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-27, 0-14 SWAC) Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday,…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (10-17, 5-9 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-27, 0-14 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils after Charles Lane Jr. scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 72-59 loss to the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

The Delta Devils are 0-8 in home games. Mississippi Valley State is 0-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Panthers are 5-9 in SWAC play. Prairie View A&M has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Mississippi Valley State is shooting 37.3% from the field this season, 10.6 percentage points lower than the 47.9% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 70.7 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than the 79.2 Mississippi Valley State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rayquan Brown is averaging 17.8 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Delta Devils.

Javontae Hopkins is scoring 14.2 points per game with 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 0-10, averaging 59.0 points, 32.0 rebounds, 9.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.9 points, 26.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 9.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.