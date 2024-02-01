Lane and North Alabama host Stetson

Stetson Hatters (13-9, 5-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-12, 3-4 ASUN) Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Stetson Hatters (13-9, 5-2 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (9-12, 3-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 8:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -1; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on the Stetson Hatters after Jacari Lane scored 27 points in North Alabama’s 90-84 win against the Queens Royals.

The Lions are 7-3 on their home court. North Alabama is 4-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Hatters are 5-2 in conference games. Stetson is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Alabama’s average of 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Stetson gives up. Stetson averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.4 more made shots on average than the 7.3 per game North Alabama gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

Jalen Blackmon is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Hatters. Stephan D. Swenson is averaging 14.3 points and 4.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Stetson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 3-7, averaging 75.1 points, 36.2 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.3 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

