Lane and North Alabama host Bellarmine

North Alabama Lions (13-15, 7-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-21, 3-10 ASUN) Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

North Alabama Lions (13-15, 7-7 ASUN) at Bellarmine Knights (7-21, 3-10 ASUN)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -3; over/under is 142

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama takes on the Bellarmine Knights after Jacari Lane scored 26 points in North Alabama’s 75-72 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Knights are 5-7 on their home court. Bellarmine allows 73.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.7 points per game.

The Lions have gone 7-7 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Bellarmine’s average of 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game North Alabama gives up. North Alabama averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Bellarmine gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peter Suder is averaging 10.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Knights. Bash Wieland is averaging 15.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 54.9% over the past 10 games for Bellarmine.

Lane is averaging 15.5 points and 3.9 assists for the Lions. KJ Johnson is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games for North Alabama.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 3-7, averaging 69.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 77.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.