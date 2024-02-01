Lampson scores 26 to lead Oakland over Robert Morris 87-72

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Blake Lampman hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 to lead Oakland over Robert Morris 87-72…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Blake Lampman hit eight 3-pointers and scored 26 to lead Oakland over Robert Morris 87-72 on Thursday night.

Lampman shot 9 for 14, including 8 for 13 from beyond the arc for the Golden Grizzlies (14-9, 9-3 Horizon League). Jack Gohlke scored 19 points and added five rebounds. Trey Townsend finished 5 of 9 from the floor to finish with 11 points.

Justice Williams led the Colonials (8-14, 4-7) with 18 points and four assists. Robert Morris also got 17 points, 11 rebounds and two steals from Markeese Hastings pitched in with 17 points and 11 rebounds. Stephaun Walker contributed 12 points and nine rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

