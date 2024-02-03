Lampman puts up 26 in Oakland’s 83-71 win over Cleveland State

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Blake Lampman scored 26 points as Oakland beat Cleveland State 83-71 on Saturday. Lampman added…

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Blake Lampman scored 26 points as Oakland beat Cleveland State 83-71 on Saturday.

Lampman added five rebounds for the Golden Grizzlies (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League). Trey Townsend scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 12 from the floor, and added nine rebounds. Jack Gohlke shot 2 for 4 from beyond the arc and 3 of 3 from the free throw line to finish with nine points.

Tristan Enaruna led the Vikings (14-10, 7-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points and two steals. Cleveland State also got 14 points from Tevin Smith. Dylan Arnett also had 10 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

