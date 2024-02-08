Lampman leads Oakland against Northern Kentucky after 26-point showing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-12, 6-6 Horizon League) Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7…

Oakland Golden Grizzlies (15-9, 10-3 Horizon League) at Northern Kentucky Norse (11-12, 6-6 Horizon League)

Highland Heights, Kentucky; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -1; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oakland visits the Northern Kentucky Norse after Blake Lampman scored 26 points in Oakland’s 83-71 win against the Cleveland State Vikings.

The Norse are 8-3 in home games. Northern Kentucky has a 6-12 record against opponents over .500.

The Golden Grizzlies are 10-3 against Horizon League opponents. Oakland ranks fifth in the Horizon League with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Trey Townsend averaging 7.2.

Northern Kentucky averages 72.8 points per game, 1.2 fewer points than the 74.0 Oakland gives up. Oakland averages 75.5 points per game, 3.3 more than the 72.2 Northern Kentucky allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Bradley is averaging nine points and 4.4 assists for the Norse. Marques Warrick is averaging 19.1 points over the past 10 games for Northern Kentucky.

Townsend is scoring 16.6 points per game with 7.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Golden Grizzlies. Lampman is averaging 17.8 points and 3.4 assists over the last 10 games for Oakland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Norse: 4-6, averaging 72.2 points, 36.4 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Golden Grizzlies: 9-1, averaging 81.5 points, 37.1 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.