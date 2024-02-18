Lamar visits SE Louisiana following Caldwell’s 24-point outing

Lamar Cardinals (14-11, 8-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-13, 8-5 Southland) Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lamar Cardinals (14-11, 8-4 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (13-13, 8-5 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Nick Caldwell scored 24 points in SE Louisiana’s 81-78 win over the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Lions have gone 8-2 in home games. SE Louisiana has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cardinals are 8-4 in Southland play. Lamar is the leader in the Southland scoring 15.8 fast break points per game.

SE Louisiana is shooting 43.7% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 41.8% Lamar allows to opponents. Lamar scores 10.1 more points per game (80.6) than SE Louisiana allows (70.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Caldwell is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Lions. Roger McFarlane is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SE Louisiana.

Terry Anderson is averaging 12.3 points and 6.1 rebounds for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 12.5 points and 4.1 assists over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

