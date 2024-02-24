Lamar hosts Roberts and Texas A&M-CC

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-10, 9-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-11, 9-4 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-10, 9-4 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (15-11, 9-4 Southland)

Beaumont, Texas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -1; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on the Lamar Cardinals after Jordan Roberts scored 22 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 72-61 win against the Northwestern State Demons.

The Cardinals are 10-1 in home games. Lamar leads the Southland averaging 80.5 points and is shooting 45.6%.

The Islanders are 9-4 in Southland play. Texas A&M-CC averages 75.2 points and has outscored opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Lamar averages 80.5 points, 14.1 more per game than the 66.4 Texas A&M-CC gives up. Texas A&M-CC averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.7 per game Lamar allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Anderson is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 6.2 rebounds for the Cardinals.

Garry Clark is averaging 12.1 points and 8.2 rebounds for the Islanders.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 77.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Islanders: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 39.5 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points.

