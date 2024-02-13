Lakhin and the Cincinnati Bearcats host conference foe No. 10 Iowa State

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-8, 4-6 Big 12) Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Iowa State Cyclones (18-5, 7-3 Big 12) at Cincinnati Bearcats (15-8, 4-6 Big 12)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bearcats -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Iowa State takes on Cincinnati in Big 12 action Tuesday.

The Bearcats are 12-3 on their home court. Cincinnati is the Big 12 leader with 41.1 rebounds per game led by Viktor Lakhin averaging 7.0.

The Cyclones are 7-3 in conference play. Iowa State is 1-1 in one-possession games.

Cincinnati makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (40.4%). Iowa State averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Cincinnati gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Simas Lukosius is shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, while averaging 9.3 points. Dan Skillings Jr. is averaging 13.4 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 13.9 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals for the Cyclones. Milan Momcilovic is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 37.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points per game.

Cyclones: 7-3, averaging 69.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

