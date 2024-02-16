Lafayette visits Rogers and American

Lafayette Leopards (10-16, 9-4 Patriot League) at American Eagles (14-12, 8-5 Patriot League) Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Lafayette Leopards (10-16, 9-4 Patriot League) at American Eagles (14-12, 8-5 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Matt Rogers scored 25 points in American’s 59-42 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Eagles have gone 8-3 in home games. American has a 7-5 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Leopards are 9-4 in Patriot League play. Lafayette is fourth in the Patriot League with 13.0 assists per game led by Mark Butler averaging 3.6.

American scores 70.2 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 67.5 Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Stephens is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 assists for the Eagles. Rogers is averaging 16.1 points and 6.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for American.

Eric Sondberg is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 9.4 points. Devin Hines is shooting 48.1% and averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Leopards: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

