Lafayette visits Rogers and American

Lafayette Leopards (10-16, 9-4 Patriot League) at American Eagles (14-12, 8-5 Patriot League)

Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -6; over/under is 125

BOTTOM LINE: American hosts the Lafayette Leopards after Matt Rogers scored 25 points in American’s 59-42 win against the Navy Midshipmen.

The Eagles are 8-3 on their home court. American is fifth in the Patriot League with 29.2 points per game in the paint led by Rogers averaging 7.8.

The Leopards are 9-4 in conference games. Lafayette is seventh in the Patriot League with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 1.1.

American averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Lafayette allows. Lafayette averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game American allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rogers is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Eagles. Lorenzo Donadio is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for American.

Eric Sondberg is scoring 9.4 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Leopards. Devin Hines is averaging 10.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 48.1% over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 65.3 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Leopards: 6-4, averaging 70.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

