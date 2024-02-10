Lafayette takes on Lehigh, looks for 6th straight road win

Lafayette Leopards (10-14, 9-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-15, 4-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (10-14, 9-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-15, 4-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette hits the road against Lehigh aiming to continue its five-game road winning streak.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-5 on their home court. Lehigh has a 3-6 record against opponents over .500.

The Leopards are 9-2 in conference play. Lafayette ranks seventh in the Patriot League with 7.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Justin Vander Baan averaging 1.1.

Lehigh makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Lafayette averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Lehigh gives up.

The Mountain Hawks and Leopards match up Saturday for the first time in Patriot League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is averaging 14.7 points for the Mountain Hawks. Dominic Parolin is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Mark Butler is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Leopards. Vander Baan is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Leopards: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.