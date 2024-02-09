Lafayette puts road win streak on the line against Lehigh

Lafayette Leopards (10-14, 9-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-15, 4-7 Patriot League) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST…

Lafayette Leopards (10-14, 9-2 Patriot League) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-15, 4-7 Patriot League)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lafayette visits Lehigh trying to prolong its five-game road winning streak.

The Mountain Hawks are 4-5 in home games. Lehigh is 4-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Leopards are 9-2 against Patriot League opponents. Lafayette ranks sixth in the Patriot League scoring 27.8 points per game in the paint led by Kyle Jenkins averaging 5.0.

Lehigh makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Lafayette has allowed to its opponents (41.2%). Lafayette averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 fewer makes per game than Lehigh allows.

The Mountain Hawks and Leopards meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Whitney-Sidney is shooting 31.0% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 14.7 points. Dominic Parolin is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Lehigh.

Eric Sondberg is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Leopards, while averaging 9.3 points. Justin Vander Baan is shooting 42.2% and averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Leopards: 8-2, averaging 67.6 points, 34.5 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

