Lafayette hosts Holy Cross in conference matchup

Holy Cross Crusaders (7-16, 4-6 Patriot League) at Lafayette Leopards (9-14, 8-2 Patriot League)

Easton, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Leopards -9.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Joseph Octave and the Holy Cross Crusaders take on Justin Vander Baan and the Lafayette Leopards on Wednesday.

The Leopards are 4-6 on their home court. Lafayette has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Crusaders are 4-6 against Patriot League opponents. Holy Cross has a 2-9 record against teams above .500.

Lafayette averages 61.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 75.3 Holy Cross gives up. Holy Cross has shot at a 44.6% clip from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points above the 41.3% shooting opponents of Lafayette have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Butler is averaging 7.8 points and 3.6 assists for the Leopards. Vander Baan is averaging 9.9 points over the last 10 games for Lafayette.

Octave is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Crusaders. Joe Nugent is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Holy Cross.

LAST 10 GAMES: Leopards: 8-2, averaging 65.3 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

