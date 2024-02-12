La Salle faces Davidson after Brantley’s 22-point game

La Salle Explorers (11-13, 2-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-10, 3-7 A-10) Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

La Salle Explorers (11-13, 2-9 A-10) at Davidson Wildcats (13-10, 3-7 A-10)

Davidson, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle faces the Davidson Wildcats after Khalil Brantley scored 22 points in La Salle’s 82-65 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Wildcats have gone 7-5 at home. Davidson is 3-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Explorers are 2-9 against A-10 opponents. La Salle is 5-7 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Davidson scores 71.0 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 75.0 La Salle gives up. La Salle averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Davidson gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grant Huffman is averaging 13.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, five assists and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Reed Bailey is averaging 13.2 points and 5.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

Brantley is shooting 39.6% and averaging 15.5 points for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 68.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Explorers: 2-8, averaging 70.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.