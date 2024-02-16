La Salle Explorers face the UMass Minutemen on 5-game skid

UMass Minutemen (16-8, 7-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-14, 2-10 A-10) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: La…

UMass Minutemen (16-8, 7-5 A-10) at La Salle Explorers (11-14, 2-10 A-10)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: La Salle looks to break its five-game skid when the Explorers play UMass.

The Explorers have gone 7-6 in home games. La Salle is 7-7 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

The Minutemen are 7-5 in conference play. UMass is the best team in the A-10 scoring 13.4 fast break points per game.

La Salle scores 73.5 points per game, 1.7 more points than the 71.8 UMass allows. UMass averages 5.0 more points per game (79.8) than La Salle gives up to opponents (74.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Khalil Brantley is shooting 39.7% and averaging 15.5 points for the Explorers. Jhamir Brickus is averaging 12.9 points over the last 10 games for La Salle.

Josh Cohen is scoring 15.9 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Minutemen. Rahsool Diggins is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for UMass.

LAST 10 GAMES: Explorers: 1-9, averaging 68.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Minutemen: 6-4, averaging 76.7 points, 39.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

