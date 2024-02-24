L.J. Cryer hits crucial free throws in overtime as No. 2 Houston beats No. 11 Baylor 82-76

WACO, Texas (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 15 points against his former team, including six free throws in overtime, as…

WACO, Texas (AP) — L.J. Cryer scored 15 points against his former team, including six free throws in overtime, as second-ranked and Big 12-leading Houston beat No. 11 Baylor 82-76 on Saturday.

The Cougars (24-3, 11-3 Big 12) blew a 16-point halftime lead, and thought they had won the game on a long 3-pointer by Jamal Shead to end regulation before replay showed the ball was still in his hands when the clock ran out.

Cryer’s two free throws with 3:06 left in OT put Houston back in the lead, and he added four more after that.

Emanuel Sharp had 18 points to lead the Cougars in their fifth consecutive win and 10th in 11 games. J’Wan Roberts had 17 points and eight rebounds, while Shead had 12 points and 10 assists.

Ja’Kobe Walter scored 23 points for Baylor (19-8, 8-6), while RayJ Dennis had 21. Jalen Bridges had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

NO. 4 ARIZONA 91, WASHINGTON 75

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Love scored 28 points to eclipse 2,000 for his career and Arizona bounced back from its first home loss of the season.

The Wildcats (21-6, 12-4 Pac-12) lost at McKale Center for the first time this year Thursday night, falling 77-74 to No. 21 Washington State.

Arizona’s Oumar Ballo controlled the paint after a quiet first half, finishing with 14 points, 14 rebounds and three blocked shots as the Wildcats turned back every Washington challenge.

Koren Johnson led the Huskies (15-13, 7-10) with 17 points, six rebounds and five assists.

NO. 6 IOWA STATE 71, WEST VIRGINIA 64

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Tamin Lipsey had 14 points and six assists to lead Iowa State to its 16th straight victory at home.

Curtis Jones added 12 points for the Cyclones (21-6, 10-4 Big 12).

Kobe Johnson and Kerr Kriisa each scored 12 points for West Virginia (9-18, 4-10). The Mountaineers committed 23 turnovers, which Iowa State converted into 29 points.

WAKE FOREST 83, NO. 8 DUKE 79

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 29 points and Andrew Carr had a huge second-half performance as Wake Forest beat Duke and earned a massive boost to its NCAA Tournament chances.

As Demon Deacons fans stormed the court to celebrate, Duke star Kyle Filipowski appeared to be shaken up after a collision with a fan running by him as he walked toward the locker room tunnel. He was hobbled and had to be helped off the court amid the chaos.

Sallis capped the win by hitting two free throws with 1.8 seconds left for the Demon Deacons (18-9, 10-6 Atlantic Coast Conference). Carr finished with 16 of his 18 points after halftime.

Filipowski had 17 points to lead the Blue Devils (21-6, 12-4).

NO. 10 NORTH CAROLINA 54, VIRGINIA 44

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Cormac Ryan scored 18 points on six 3-pointers and North Carolina moved into first place in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Armando Bacot added 10 points and 13 rebounds for the Tar Heels (21-6, 13-3), who moved into the top spot alone because No. 8 Duke lost earlier in the day at Wake Forest. The victory also ended an eight-game losing streak at John Paul Jones Arena for North Carolina.

Jordan Minor had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Cavaliers (20-8, 11-6), who could not recover from a 15-minute stretch in the first half during which they missed 22 of 23 field goals tries, leading to a 16-4 North Carolina run.

NO. 12 ILLINOIS 95, IOWA 85

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins scored 30 points and Illinois rallied from a seven-point deficit in the second half.

Terrance Shannon Jr. and Justin Harmon each scored 12 points and Dain Dainja had eight rebounds for the Illini (20-7, 11-5 Big Ten).

Josh Dix scored 20 points, Tony Perkins added 18, Payton Sandfort had 12 and Owen Freeman chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds for Iowa (16-12, 8-9), which led 64-57 with 12:15 left in the second half but failed to hold on.

NO. 17 KENTUCKY 117, NO. 13 ALABAMA 95

LEXINGTON, Ky (AP) — Freshman Justin Edwards scored a season-high 28 points and Antonio Reeves added 24, leading Kentucky past Alabama.

Zvonimir Ivisic came off the bench to score 18 points for the Wildcats (19-8, 9-5 SEC). Kentucky shot 63% from the field, 54% from 3-point distance and finished a point short of its highest scoring game of the season, a 118-82 win over Marshall on Nov. 25.

Rylan Griffen scored 21 points and Mark Sears added 20 for Alabama (19-8, 11-3), which shot 56% from the field and turned the ball over 16 times, leading to 29 points by Kentucky.

NO. 20 SOUTH CAROLINA 72, MISSISSIPPI 59

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — B.J. Mack scored 17 points and South Carolina snapped a two-game skid.

The victory helped the Gamecocks (22-5, 10-4 SEC) hold on to their spot among the top four teams in the conference, giving them a shot at earning the double-bye in the conference tournament. They have three regular-season games left.

Moussa Cisse scored 13 points, Jaemyn Brakefield added 12 and Allen Flanigan 11 for the Rebels (19-8, 6-8), who shot 33% from the field and 3 for 16 from 3-point distance.

UCF 75, NO. 23 TEXAS TECH 61

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Johnson had 16 points and five assists, Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points and UCF held Texas Tech scoreless for more than nine minutes in the second half.

The win, keyed by a 20-3 second-half run, was the third by the Knights (14-12, 5-9 Big 12) over a ranked opponent at Addition Financial Arena in their first season in the Big 12.

Darrion Williams led the Red Raiders (19-8, 8-6) with 19 points and 11 rebounds, and Kerwin Walton added 18 points.

NO. 24 FLORIDA 77, VANDERBILT 64

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Will Richard scored 21 points and Florida won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Walter Clayton Jr. had 19 points for the Gators (19-8, 9-5 Southeastern Conference), who shot 46.7% from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range. Tyrese Samuel had 15 points. Zyon Pullin had two points and had his run of 23 consecutive games with double-digit scoring halted.

Ven-Allen Lubin scored 15 points and Ezra Manjon and Evan Taylor each had 10 for Vanderbilt (7-20, 2-12) .

KANSAS STATE 84, NO. 25 BYU 74

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Arthur Kaluma had a career-high 28 points and 10 rebounds as Kansas State beat BYU.

Kaluma was one of five players to score in double-figure for Kansas State (16-11, 6-8 Big 12), which had lost seven of its last eight games. Tylor Perry scored 16 points, David N’Guessan and Cam Carter each had 12, and Will McNair 11.

Jaxson Robinson scored 15 points to lead BYU (19-8, 7-7), which has gone 3-3 in its last six games. Noah Waterman and Spencer Johnson each scored 12 points, and Foussey Traore added 10.

