Kyman scores 21 as Eastern Washington defeats Montana 78-65

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Jake Kyman scored 21 points as Eastern Washington beat Montana 78-65 on Saturday night.

Kyman made 6 of 9 shots, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (14-8, 8-1 Big Sky Conference). Cedric Coward added 16 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field and 4 for 5 from the line. Kyman and Coward both grabbed 10 rebounds. Casey Jones made 12 of 16 at the foul line and scored 16.

The Grizzlies (15-8, 6-4) were led by Dischon Thomas with 18 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Te’Jon Sawyer and Aanen Moody both scored 11 with Sawyer blocking a pair of shots.

